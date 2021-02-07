Bucs Star Had Bold Message For Patrick Mahomes Before Super Bowl

Jason Pierre-Paul already has one Super Bowl ring against a superstar quarterback. He’s going for another against Patrick Mahomes today.

Nine years ago, JPP and the New York Giants helped bring down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Tonight, he and Brady are on the same team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, going up against Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Pierre-Paul, who had 9.5 sacks during the regular season and two in the NFC Championship Game, is feeling confident going into Super Bowl LV. Asked by CBS’ Nate Burleson about preparing to face Mahomes, the veteran pass rusher fired back.

“If I get Patrick Mahomes, everything will be good. So I don’t have to prepare for Patrick Mahomes,” Pierre-Paul told Burleson. “He has to prepare for me.”

Interestingly, JPP has never lost in the playoffs. His teams are 7-0 in games he has played, winning four with the Giants nine years ago and three so far this year with the Bucs.

It makes sense that he’s feeling confident and ready to go. We wouldn’t doubt that Mahomes has prepared for JPP either, though it remains to be seen how Kansas City’s reserve offensive tackles handle Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett.

We’ll find out soon.