Bucs Star Has 2-Word Reaction To Mike Evans Suspension News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 09: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers resets to his position during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

For his actions in a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, Mike Evans has been handed a one-game suspension for the NFL.

Given what Evans did, the suspension wasn't much of a surprise, and some fans might be upset that it wasn't a longer ban. But Evans' teammates don't see it that way.

Taking to Twitter, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette had just two words for the NFL. He wrote "FREE MIKE" in all caps.

Fournette's message is quickly going viral with over 1,000 likes in just a few minutes. Bucs fans are quickly rallying behind his message in calling the NFL out for what they consider an unfair punishment.

"A fine would have been sufficient. This league is backwards AF," one user wrote.

"Nfl is a joke. Has officially become softer than soccer," wrote another.

"Bunch of BS that no Saints player got suspended too!!" a third user replied.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the loss of Mike Evans didn't wind up having an impact on the final outcome. The Bucs won the game thanks to a 17-point showing in the fourth quarter to seal a 20-10 win over the rival New Orleans Saints.

It was the first win for the Bucs over the Saints in the regular season in several years.

As for Leonard Fournette's message, he'll get his wish to see Mike Evans "free" in about a week.