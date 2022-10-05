Bucs Star Makes His Opinion On Chiefs Extremely Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass over Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Prior to this past Sunday night's game, edge rusher Shaq Barrett said the Buccaneers had an opportunity to dominate the Chiefs. When the dust settled, they gave up 41 points in a prime-time loss.

Barrett's comments about dominating the Chiefs didn't age well, that's for sure. However, he owned up to them during Wednesday's press conference.

"I would have never guessed we'd give up 41 points at any point this year," Barrett told reporters, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. "That hurts as a defense. As a team we pride ourselves on good defense and wanting to be one of the best units in the league. Giving up 41 points diminishes that argument."

Barrett added that he wasn't trying to throw any shade at the Chiefs with his comments leading up to the game.

"I wasn't trying to send any shots at anybody or anything like that. They came out and did what they were supposed to do to get the win ... The way I laughed a little bit gave it a bad little vibe."

The Buccaneers had the top scoring defense in the league entering Week 4. They no longer hold that title.

Tampa Bay will try to have a bounce-back performance this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.