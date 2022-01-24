Bucs Star Reveals If Tom Brady Has Said Anything About Future

One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason will be what Tom Brady decides to do for next season.

Rumors have been swirling for the last few days about this being it for Brady, even though he’s still under contract for next season.

Bucs center Ryan Jensen spoke about those rumors and confirmed that Brady hasn’t said anything yet.

“That’s a decision for Tom and he hasn’t said anything,” Jensen said.

The Bucs lost in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday to the Rams after coming back from a 24-point deficit. It was 27-27 with seconds remaining when Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for 44 yards to set up the game-winning kick.

Brady had a first half to forget after throwing for 112 yards and an interception before waking up in the second half. He finished the contest with 329 yards and a touchdown pass outside of that interception.

Tampa Bay played cover zero on the game’s second-to-last play, which led to Stafford hitting Kupp for that long pass.

With how competitive Brady is, it seems unlikely he’d go out on a loss like that.