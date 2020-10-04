The Spun

The Bucs Suffered A Huge Injury Blow In Today’s Win

Bruce Arians argues with an official during a game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied for a big second half win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. The win pushes Tom Brady’s team to 3-1 on the season.

Brady was brilliant after a shaky first half that included a pick-six. The six-time Super Bowl champion finished the game with 369 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He found O.J. Howard three times for 50 yards and a score.

Unfortunately, Brady appears to have lost Howard as a target this season.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians announced after the win that Howard is probably done for the season. He reportedly has an Achilles injury, which is typically pretty serious.

This is a serious blow to a Tampa Bay offense that was really starting to gel. Unfortunately, the Bucs have had to deal with multiple injuries to key players this season. Chris Godwin missed today’s game with a hamstring injury and Mike Evans missed part of it with an ankle injury.

The loss of Howard could mean a bigger role for Rob Gronkowski, who’s been pretty quiet so far this season.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NFL Network.


