Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL.

In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.

“The time to say that my playing career has come to an end has finally come,” he said in a message on Twitter. “I gave this game everything I had and I can walk away satisfied with that fact. There will always be what ifs but I wouldn’t change a thing. The injuries, surgeries and adversity I faced and conquered have made me who I am today. Would not recommend 5 consecutive season enders, however.”

“Stepping on the field was always a release to me. Nowhere in this world ever felt more comfortable to me than 5 yards behind my boys on the d-line. So even though my reps were limited, I always made them count.”

Cichy started his NFL career as a sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers during the 2018 draft. He suffered a torn ACL during his first season in the league.

Over the next two seasons, he suffered two more season-ending injuries – though he earned a Super Bowl ring in 2020.

Good luck to Jack in retirement!