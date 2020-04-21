Bucs TE Jordan Leggett Offers Rob Gronkowski A Deal To Wear No. 87

Rob Gronkowski will get his longtime QB back in Tampa, but what about his customary jersey number? In order to get No. 87, Gronk will have to go through Jordan Leggett.

Leggett wore the digits last year for the Bucs, but did not appear in a game. He is still No. 87 on the team’s roster, at least for the time being.

Tonight, Leggett jokingly named his price for Gronkowski on Twitter. He’s thinking seven figures.

“Hey @RobGronkowski I’ll give you #87 for 1 million. 🤣,” Leggett wrote.

Of course, he’s not being serious. Gronk might end up gifting Leggett something in exchange for his number, but it won’t be anything in the neighborhood of $1 million.

In fact, in a subsequent tweet, Leggett was much more realistic about the situation.

For the record, Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin willingly surrendered the No. 12 to Tom Brady after Tampa Bay signed the legendary quarterback earlier this offseason. Godwin didn’t ask for anything in return.

When it comes down to it, Leggett probably will do the same. After all, he’s just trying to survive on the roster and doesn’t have much pull to begin with.