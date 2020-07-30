Bucs TE Shares Honest Comment On Tom Brady-Led Workouts

Tom Brady tried his best to hit the ground running with his new teammates in Tampa Bay, which is why the six-time champion orchestrated workouts with several players on the roster prior to the start of training camp.

This week, Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate provided insight on the team’s workouts in the summer and his experience with COVID-19.

Brate actually contracted the virus while the team’s workouts were taking place a few months ago. He said his only true symptom was loss of taste for a couple of days. Nonetheless, it’s still a scary thought for any athlete working out this year.

Thankfully, it sounds like the Buccaneers took the necessary precautions to minimize the health risks in play. Brate told Jenna Laine of ESPN that every workout was basically a standard pitch and catch. Tight ends and wide receivers would run routes for Brady, but there wasn’t that much else going on.

Here’s what Brate had to say about the team’s workouts with Brady, via ESPN:

“We just tried to avoid the risk of exposure to each other as much as possible. We weren’t huddling up, we weren’t hugging each other or anything like that. We were just having a little catch outside so it was kind of a calculated risk, I would say, that we took in that regard. We did the best we could to try to maintain social distance and really not have too much close interactions with one another.”

The NFLPA advised players to avoid large gatherings earlier this year. Some teams didn’t listen though since they were trying to gain a competitive edge over the rest of the league.

As of now, the Buccaneers don’t expect any key members from their team to opt out of the season. If they do though, Brate said people should respect that decision.

Tampa Bay is going to enter this fall with championship expectations due to the addition of Brady. We’ll see if the Buccaneers can live up to the hype.