Bucs Tight End Is ‘100 Percent’ Sure Of Tom Brady’s Impact

After a historic offense in 2019, the Tampa Bay Bucs are expected to continue their strong offensive output in 2020 with Tom Brady under center.

But fans and pundits aren’t the only ones anticipating that the Bucs will finally be better now that Brady’s there. Star tight end Cameron Brate feels that improvement is all but guaranteed now.

In a recent interview with PewterReport.com, Brate was asked if he expects Brady to elevate the rest of the team. Unsurprisingly, Brate was “100 percent” sure that Brady’s presence will bring improvement.

“I think that is 100 percent the case,” Brate said. “Someone with his pedigree and his caliber of quarterback — when you look at it, he is pretty much the greatest quarterback of all time – unquestionably. That kind of raises expectations even before he walks into the room… And just getting to know Tom, he is a great teammate and has an ability to relate to all of us. I think is going to elevate the camaraderie and the locker room and the whole team.”

Brady’s biggest obstacle in Tampa Bay will be ending the team’s 13-year playoff drought. It’s the longest drought in the NFC and the second-longest in the NFL.

As for Brate, he is likely to see a reduced role due to the presence of newly-minted Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski.

But the Bucs will have no shortage of weapons in 2020. Brate, Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and OJ Howard can all carve up a defense in a litany of ways.

If there was ever a year where the Bucs seemed like a shoe-in to end their playoff drought, it would be this year with Tom Brady.

What kind of impact will Tom Brady have on the Bucs in 2020?