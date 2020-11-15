The Bucs Are Reportedly Shaking Up Tom Brady’s Offense

Tampa Bay is reportedly making some notable changes on offense heading into this afternoon’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Tom Brady and the Bucs were crushed by the Saints on Sunday Night Football last week. Brady faced serious pressure all game long. He threw several interceptions and suffered the worst points-margin loss of his NFL career.

Today, Tampa Bay will look to rebound against Carolina.

The Buccaneers are reportedly shaking things up on offense ahead of today’s game.

“Sources say AQ Shipley will now start at center, while Ryan Jensen moves to guard. The hope is that communication increases across the line with a Bruce Arians favorite in Shipley,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

The Bucs remain a legitimate playoff contender, but they need to rebound in a major way on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay is facing a Carolina team that has been better than expected for much of the season. However, the Panthers will be without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. The star running back is dealing with a shoulder injury and he’s expected to miss one game.

Tampa Bay and Carolina are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be televised on FOX.