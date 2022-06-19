Bucs Veteran Reveals His True Feelings On Tom Brady's Retirement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It looks like at least one of Tom Brady's teammates didn't really believe he was actually retiring this offseason.

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" last week and was asked by Eisen which retirement was more surprising, Brady's or Tampa Bay head Bruce Arians'.

After a brief pause to think, David chose Arians, saying that he just never fully bought Brady was hanging up his cleats.

“With Tom, you know, it just kind of felt that whole thing that he put out wasn’t really sincere and that he wasn’t really going to step away from the game,” David said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

“Because if you know [Brady] personally, you know he’s just the ultimate competitor and the way he went out last year, I’m sure he didn’t want to go out that type of way. You know, even though we went out fighting and battling, but obviously he wanted to go out on top. I’m sure that’s not the way he wanted to go out.”

David's intuition was correct. Brady wasn't even "retired" for a full six weeks before announcing he was returning to the Bucs.

Interestingly, while Brady has not announced any decision on his future beyond 2022, David said he's given no indication that 2022 will be his final season.

Brady haters might have to wait a while before the quarterback actually steps away from the game for good.