Bucs Waive A WR To Make Room For Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly suffered an upset at the hands of the New York Giants.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense struggled with wide receiver Chris Godwin on the field. The good news is that Tampa Bay will soon have Godwin back on the field.

But that’s not all. The Buccaneers officially added wide receiver Antonio Brown to the active roster. Brown signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay and will be able to to play for the first time this season in Week 9.

Unfortunately, Brown’s arrival to the active roster means a player on the team would be the odd man out. That turned out to be wide receiver Cyril Grayson.

Antonio Brown officially added to the Bucs’ roster today, and receiver Cyril Grayson waived to make room for him. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 3, 2020

Grayson has floated around the league after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

As for Brown, he started the 2020 NFL season on an eight-game suspension. Although he played just one game during the 2019 season, he shoed an immediate rapport with Tom Brady in New England.

The pair combined for 56 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in their lone game together.

With Godwin and fellow Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans banged up this year, the team added Brown for extra insurance. Brown, Godwin and Evans give the Buccaneers easily the best three wide receiver tandem in the league.

Brown will make his 2020 debut this week against the New Orleans Saints.