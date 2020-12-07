Buccaneers Are Releasing Wide Receiver In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a late bye this past week, which gave them some extra time to evaluate the roster. Unfortunately, that added time has led to one wide receiver getting the axe.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are waiving primary kick and punt returner Jaydon Mickens. The fourth-year wide receiver has 27 kick and punt returns this season, as well as seven catches for 58 yards on offense.

Mickens has been solid if unremarkable in the return game. He’s averaging 6.6 yards per punt return and 24.1 yards per kick return.

But the Bucs gave the primary punt return duties to Kenjon Barner in Week 11. He did well in that role, and it appears that his play has made Mickens’ presence on the team redundant.

The #Bucs are waiving WR and returner Jaydon Mickens, source said, and he goes on waivers today at 4 pm. Mickens has been productive, with 7 catches and 21 returns between kickoffs and punts. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2020

The Buccaneers aren’t lacking for offensive weapons though. They have an elite wide receiver trio in Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin. They also have few top-tier tight ends in Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and OJ Howard.

Better yet, all of those players are expected to finally be on the field together for the final few weeks of the season.

The Bucs will need all hands on deck with if they want to maximize their chances of getting a top seed in the NFL. They play the Vikings, Lions and the Falcons twice in the final four weeks.

How good will the Bucs offense look these final weeks of the season?