Bucs Were Reportedly Called About Star Running Back Trade

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sitting on the sideline.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 02: A '21' sticker honoring the late Washington Redskins player Sean Taylor is seen on the helmets of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing the New Orleans Saints on December 2, 2007 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been making all trades at the NFL Draft to bolster their offense for the 2020 season.

During the third round of the draft, the Bucs apparently had a chance to make a run at a star running back on the trade block. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jacksonville Jaguars reached out to the Bucs about Leonard Fournette.

But the Bucs decided to go with a younger, newer face instead. They used a third round NFL Draft pick on a running back – Ke’Shawn Vaughn from Vanderbilt.

With the pick, the Buccaneers have now picked up two players to add to their offensive ranks over the past two days. They took Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick yesterday.

But the report from Fowler highlights the fact that the Jaguars are actively shopping Fournette this weekend.

The former first round pick from LSU is coming off his best season with the team. But a wide variety of issues have apparently led to a falling out between the two.

It will be interesting to see if the Jaguars manage to move Fournette tonight or at some point this weekend.

Did the Bucs made the right move in not going after Fournette?

