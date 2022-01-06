Bucs Wide Receiver Shares Honest Message From Tom Brady

Tom Brady has long been known for demanding the most out of his teammates. It’s just one of the reasons why the 44-year-old has been able to achieve unprecedented success in professional football.

Brady’s style isn’t for everyone, but one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers said he better understood the quarterback’s mindset after having an important conversation with him back in 2020

Cyril Grayson Jr., who proved to be the unlikely hero in the Buccaneers come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets this past weekend, revealed that he spoke with Brady last year about how tough he is on his teammates. In the middle of a particularly rough practice for the wide receiver, the veteran quarterback supposedly called him out for making excuses.

“There was a moment, I kind of put my head down, in a way defeated. And I was like ‘man, he’s being too hard on me.’ But then, right after that, he came up to me and said ‘the reason why I’m so hard on you is because you have this talent, and I just want to pull it out of you. I see that in you and I just want you to see that in yourself.’ From that moment on, I knew that he felt something in me,” Grayson said during a media session on Thursday.

Brady has always been able to get the most out of his teammates, and particularly his receivers. Grayson is just the latest in a long line of pass-catchers who have had the chance to step up and become an important target for the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

The 28-year-old wide receiver was able to do exactly that in Week 17 against the Jets. With the game on the line, he hauled in a 33-yard touchdown catch to put the Buccaneers ahead late in the fourth quarter. The score was just the second of Grayson’s career.

Brady may have to put in a lot of legwork this postseason if Tampa Bay hopes to win another Super Bowl. Down two of his top wide receivers, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, the veteran quarterback will need to get the best out of his other teammates if the Buccaneers hope to become back-to-back champions.