Bucs Wide Receiver Shares Tom Brady’s Nickname For Him

When Tom Brady signed in Tampa Bay, many predicted that the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback would develop strong chemistry with Scotty Miller.

Miller, a 5-foot-11 wide receiver, is the kind of wideout Brady often had success with in New England.

Unsurprisingly, Brady is already speaking highly of the slot wide receiver.

“He’s another great, consistent, dependable, trustworthy player,” Brady told reporters. “Whatever we talk about, he takes it to the next practice and his play is showing everybody that he’s earned a big role. You can trust where he’s going to be, he makes the plays when they come his way. He’s really been fun to work with and fun to see grow from the minute I got here.”

Brady apparently has a nickname for Miller, too. The Buccaneers wide receiver shared on Sunday that Brady has been calling him “Scooter” at practice.

“He’s really drilled that one home. That’s my name for him,” Miller told reporters on Sunday morning.

Scotty Miller said people have called him "Scooter" here and there before, but not as much as Tom Brady does: "He's really drilled that one home. That's my name for him." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 30, 2020

Brady has a bunch of new weapons to work with in Tampa Bay, from Miller to Mike Evans to Chris Godwin to Rob Gronkowski to O.J. Howard.

It should be a fun fall for Tampa Bay’s offense.

The Bucs are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans.