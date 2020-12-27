Everyone Made Same Joke After The Bucs’ Win On Saturday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially playoff bound.

Tampa Bay beat Detroit, 47-7, on Saturday afternoon. The Buccaneers were led by a huge performance from Tom Brady, who threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout, postseason-clinching victory.

With the win, the Buccaneers ended a 13-year postseason drought. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said he’s very proud of his team.

“It’s just the beginning. Our goal when we started out, especially this year, was just to get in the dance. And now it’s to win 11 games. And see where we stand and where we’re going, know who we’re playing,” Arians said to the media following the win.

While Brady and the Bucs are heading to the playoffs, his old team is not. Bill Belichick and the Patriots were eliminated from the postseason race earlier this month.

Of course, jokes about Belichick and the Patriots missing Brady went viral on social media following Tampa Bay’s win on Saturday.

Just a coincidence I assume pic.twitter.com/BzTgEvBCYH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2020

When you make the playoffs without Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/AjWUszbwGW — SportsNation (@SportsNation) December 26, 2020

Belichick with Browns: 36-44

Belichick with Brady: 219-64

Belichick with Patriots, without Brady: 24-26 https://t.co/Aji6GiZeox — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 11, 2020

It’s just one season, but Brady is certainly the winner of his breakup with Belichick and the Patriots – at least for now.

Tampa Bay will look to move to 11-5 next weekend when the Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons to finish the year.