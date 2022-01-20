Bucs Worked Out Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

Even though they are alive in the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still working out free agents. They had a veteran wide receiver in on Wednesday.

The Bucs worked out former Houston Texans and New York Jets wideout Vyncint Smith this week. Smith appeared in two games with New York this year and seven in 2020. His best season as a pro was 2019, when he caught 17 passes for 225 yards for Gang Green.

There was some speculation that the Bucs were working out Smith because of current depth issues at the wide receiver spot, but Greg Auman of The Athletic says the team hosted the 25-year-old with an eye toward a possible match in the future.

Just to add to this – Bucs made no immediate signing after working out receiver Vyncint Smith on Tuesday. My understanding was that it was for a potential futures signing down the road, not any addition for this season. https://t.co/vJlxTZLGv7 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 20, 2022

The Bucs are already without wide receivers Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, and Cyril Grayson and Breshad Perriman are battling injuries. Their status for this weekend is up in the air.

Tampa Bay will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, with the winner earning a berth in the NFC title game.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on NBC.