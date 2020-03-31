Bucs WR Chris Godwin Comments On Jameis Winston Criticism

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowed Jameis Winston to walk in free agency this year. Thus far, the 2015 No. 1 overall pick has not found a new team.

Meanwhile, the Bucs made headlines by signing Tom Brady to be the team’s new quarterback. Budding star wide receiver Chris Godwin may be excited to play with Brady, but he also still has his old QB’s back.

In a recent interview with Ros Gold-Onwude on The Boardroom, Godwin addressed Winston’s tenure with the Bucs. In his final season in Tampa, Winston became the first quarterback to ever throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

However, Godwin said not all of those turnovers were Winston’s fault, saying that “half of them” were due to a mistake by someone else.

“I definitely think he got more of the blame than he deserved,” Godwin said. “I think he’s a really, really talented quarterback. Obviously there are things that he does that you can’t teach, and there are some plays that he made that just weren’t smart plays. A lot of the interceptions and mistakes that he made, I would say half of them were because of a bad read on someone else’s part.”

It is no secret that Winston can be a playmaker at quarterback. However, the biggest issue is that he’s not always just making plays for his team.

Winston is still unsigned, but eventually someone will give him an opportunity. We’ll see if it is in a backup or starting role.