Bucs WR Chris Godwin Reacts To Jersey Number Change

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced which jersey number Tom Brady will wear in 2020.

Star wide receiver Chris Godwin wore No. 12 for the Buccaneers during the 2019 campaign. However, with Brady coming to town, Godwin made it clear he would be willing to give up the number.

Well, he did just that on Tuesday afternoon. Tampa Bay announced Brady will wear No. 12 this season while Godwin wears No. 14 for the Buccaneers.

Not long after the news was announced, Godwin took to Twitter with a message about the jersey swap. “New number, same mentality. #ItsAlways12szn,” he said on the social media post.

The former Penn State star wore No. 12 with the Nittany Lions. He’s worn the jersey with the Buccaneers since Tampa Bay draft him in 2017.

Here’s what Godwin said about giving up the number earlier this month.

“Obviously, if he doesn’t want it or isn’t making a big deal about it, I’m definitely going to keep it,” said Godwin earlier this month after Brady signed. “But we’ll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself…you’ve got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?”

Brady will wear No. 12, with Mike Evans in No. 13 and Godwin in No. 14.