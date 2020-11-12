Bucs WR Coach Reacts To Mike Evans’ Lack Of Targets

For unknown reasons, star wide receiver Mike Evans hasn’t been a focal point of the Bucs offense since Tom Brady became the team’s quarterback.

Previously known to be one of the NFL’s best wideouts, Evans has only been targeted 52 times this season – tied for 38th in the league. That’s a bit unusual for a player of Evans’ caliber. Nonetheless, he’s still the leading receiver for the balanced Tampa Bay offense.

Brady has a track record of spreading the ball around, no matter the players around him. Evans has 52 receptions on the season, compared to 46 by Rob Gronkowski, 41 from Scotty Miller and 35 by Chris Godwin (in just five games).

There’s still been some concern that Brady isn’t looking in Evans’ direction often enough. Head coach Bruce Arians echoed that sentiment this week after the Bucs’ loss to the Saints last Sunday.

“Mike was open a bunch in that ball game,” Arians said, via Pro Football Talk. “He didn’t get targeted. That was all. Mike was open.”

Bucs receivers coach Kevin Garver disagrees. He believes Brady’s passing distribution has been great this season.

“There’s one football, and Tom does a great job distributing the football,” Garver said today, via NFL.com.

For the first time all season, there may be a bit of disagreeing going on in the Tampa Bay locker room. But Brady’s typically able to overcome situations like this by winning games.

The Tampa Bay quarterback will have a chance to silence that locker room noise this Sunday when the Bucs play the Carolina Panthers.