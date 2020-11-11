Bucs WR Coach Reacts To What He’s Seen From Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown’s talent has never been questioned. His judgement off the field, however, is an entirely different story.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but they decided they wanted to add Brown to their roster as an insurance policy. In his first game with the Bucs, Brown had three receptions for 31 yards.

Making it through one week without an off-field incident doesn’t suddenly make Brown a “good soldier” in Tampa Bay. What does seem encouraging though is that he’s getting along well with the coaching staff.

Buccaneers wide receivers coach Kevin Garver raved about Brown’s work ethic, saying “Just the way he approaches the game is what you’d want in guys.”

Brown has to make a strong impression on Tampa Bay’s coaching staff if he wants to remain on the roster for the rest of the season. Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown would have a short leash before he even joined the team.

As for Brown’s role with the Buccaneers moving forward, it sounds like the team wants to dial back his snaps. He received 39 snaps against the Saints, and that number is too high according to Arians.

We’ll see Brown back on the field this weekend when the Buccaneers take on the Panthers.