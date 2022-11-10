Byron Leftwich Agrees With Tom Brady's Concerning Admission

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On this week's episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Tom Brady called the Buccaneers' effort on game day the most embarrassing part of this year's team.

“There’s definitely some things we do well. There’s a lot of things we don’t do well," Brady said. "I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average. And no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to be way better than average. So correcting our mistakes, improving our effort -- which, that’s probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game day, and that’s something we better fix.”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, meanwhile, said the issue for his squad has been the lack of execution.

On Thursday, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich shared his thoughts on this debate. He agreed with Brady that Tampa Bay's effort this season has been down at times this year.

“It hasn’t been every down. We’ve had downs where we can be better from an effort standpoint. It’s been addressed, and I think we can get better," Leftwich said, via ProFootballTalk. "And that’s what I mean about, ‘What we can fix?’ I think we can fix all the things that have been in our way throughout the year. Obviously, it’s been a tough beginning of the year; a lot of things have been going on. So as I think we’re beginning to settle down, we’re getting more into football mode, more aware of what we need to do."

Regardless of what the issue is for the Buccaneers, the reality is they're running out of time to reach their full potential. We're already in November, and the reigning NFC South champions are just 4-5.

The Buccaneers have a tough opponent waiting for them this weekend in the Seahawks. They'll need an elite effort from their players if they want to get back to .500.