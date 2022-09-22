Byron Leftwich Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Blowup

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tom Brady lost his cool this past Sunday during the Buccaneers-Saints game. FOX's camera crew caught him tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich addressed Brady's sideline outburst when speaking to the media Thursday.

Leftwich told reporters that Brady gets mad at himself on the sideline. The legendary quarterback doesn't take out his anger on anyone else.

Leftwich added that Brady's emotions get others going during the course of a game.

Brady joked about his latest sideline outburst during the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast.

"I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately. I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating," Brady said, via the New York Post. "Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great yesterday, so I had to take it out on the poor, meaningless tablet."

Despite not having his best performance in Week 2, Brady did just enough to help the Buccaneers beat the Saints on the road.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a showdown with the Packers. That game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.