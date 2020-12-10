Byron Leftwich Reveals How Tom Brady Is Liking Florida Weather

Earlier this year Tom Brady shocked the NFL world by signing a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After playing for the New England Patriots for two decades, Brady decided it was time for a change. Well, that change seems to be paying off – at least in one respect.

On Thursday reporters asked Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich if Brady was enjoying the warmer weather down South. The Bucs OC made it clear the 43-year-old quarterback is liking the change.

“Oh yes. He talks about that everyday,” Leftwich said about Brady, adding that the veteran quarterback can’t believe the weather.

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich was asked if Tom Brady is feeling good at this time of year given the #Tampa weather. Leftwich laughed and said, "Oh Yes. He talks about that everyday," and added that Brady can't believe it's like this down here. #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) December 10, 2020

Brady is used to dealing with the cold winters in Massachusetts, so it’s a nice change of pace to be down South for the veteran quarterback.

Tampa Bay got off to a hot start with its new quarterback, jumping out to a 6-2 record. However, the Buccaneers have lost three of their past four games and currently sit at 7-5 on the year.

Tampa Bay currently occupies the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race, but is just one game ahead of both the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.

The Buccaneers face off against the Vikings this weekend, giving the team a chance to extend that lead. Temperature at kickoff of that game is forecast at 81 degrees.

Not bad for mid December.