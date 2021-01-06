The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Byron Leftwich Was Asked About The Marshall Job

Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich looks off to his left.TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is preparing for his team’s upcoming playoff game while a report links him to the job opening at his alma mater.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Leftwich is Marshall’s top target to replace Doc Holiday as head coach. Leftwich was a star quarterback for the Herd before playing a decade in the NFL.

“It feels like a stretch that Marshall could woo him away from the NFL, but it’s a swing the Thundering Herd brass is expected to take,” Feldman wrote on Monday.

Today, Leftwich was asked about the possibility of being targeted by his alma mater, but the Tampa Bay assistant downplayed any of that talk.

“I just heard about that myself . . . I’m just focused on this game,” Leftwich said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Leftwich and the Bucs are the fifth-seed in the NFC playoffs. They’ll take on the NFC East champion Washington Football Team on Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.