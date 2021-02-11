Cameron Brate Reacts To Tom Brady’s Epic Parade Throw

Tom Brady completed several big throws in Super Bowl LV. He completed one more big one during Tampa Bay’s boat parade on Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another. Video of the epic throw quickly went viral on Twitter.

Cameron Brate was on the receiving end of the throw.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end joked that it was the most-important catch he’s ever made.

“That was the best catch of my life,” Brate said per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Unbelievable. That was THE best catch of my life. If I had dropped that? I think I would’ve had to retire. That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady. A great throw.”

Brate caught three passes for 26 yards in the Super Bowl. However, it’ll be today’s catch that gets remembered.

Perhaps the Bucs will look to top it next year.

Tampa Bay is already talking about a Super Bowl repeat and Bruce Arians’ team will enter the 2021 season among the favorites to win it all.