Rob Gronkowski had another impressive game on Monday Night Football. Perhaps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end got some extra motivation from his longtime girlfriend.

The star NFL tight end had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s win over New York. The Bucs came from behind to beat the Giants, 25-23, on Monday night. Tampa Bay improved to 6-2 on the season with the win.

Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek, joked on Instagram that she told her boyfriend he better have a big game.

“I like to amp rob up on the phone before games and today I told him if he scored I’ll stay his gf if he doesn’t he could lose my number. Guess it worked,” she wrote on Instagram.

It definitely seemed to work.

Gronkowski, 31, has been coming alive in recent weeks. The former New England Patriots star had a slow start to his Tampa Bay career, catching just nine passes over his first four games. But Gronkowski has come along in recent weeks, catching 17 passes and scoring three touchdowns over the last four games.

The Bucs have been rolling, too, winning three straight contests.

Tampa Bay has another big one this week, taking on the Saints on Sunday Night Football.