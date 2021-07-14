On Wednesday afternoon, CBS Sports unveiled a list of the best quarterback/head coach duos heading into the 2021 season.

Last year, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid topped the list. After falling short of a Super Bowl title, though, Mahomes and Reid slipped down to second place.

The duo that took down Mahomes and Reid in the Super Bowl takes over the top spot. According to CBS Sports, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians are the No. 1 quarterback/head coach duo in the league.

Here’s what CBS Sports had to say:

Brady and Arians captured a Super Bowl championship in their first year together, which catapults them to the top of this exclusive list. Brady is the second quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams (joining Peyton Manning, who did it with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos). He’s the first player in NFL history to win a title in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl title in each conference.

It’s difficult to argue against Tom Brady and Bruce Arians after they won a Super Bowl in their first season together.

Tampa Bay returns all 22 starters from the Super Bowl and should be in the mix for yet another Lombardi Trophy when the 2021 season kicks off.