Charles Barkley Thinks He Can Beat Tom Brady In Golf

There may not be a more entertaining sports analyst in the world right now than Charles Barkley. The NBA legend was hilarious during this Friday’s appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

During the interview, Barkley was asked about next week’s match featuring Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. This led to Barkley ranting about his relationship with Mickelson.

“I’m just disgusted by Phil Mickelson,” Barkley jokingly said. “I cannot believe that he wants to play with this motherf***er instead of me. That’s exactly right, Dan – you heard me. Me and Phil were the defending champs, but I can’t believe he wants to stick with this motherf***er.”

Patrick then asked Barkley how he would fare against Brady on the golf course. It appears Chuck is very confident in his abilities.

“He might be the greatest ever and he’s a really nice guy, but I like to bash him because he has a great sense of humor. I don’t think Tom Brady could beat me in golf, I really don’t. Not right now he can’t.”

It would be really fun to see Brady take on Barkley in a live event at some point in the future.

With the NFL season on the horizon though, we’ll probably have to wait at least one more year until Brady and Barkley settle their differences on the golf course.