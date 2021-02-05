Chris Berman Unveils His Score Prediction For Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV sits just two days away, which means it’s time for analysts around the country to give their final score predictions.

Earlier this week, legendary ESPN personality Chris Berman gave his best guess for how the game will unfold. Last year, Berman picked the Kansas City Chiefs to get a three-point win over the San Francisco 49ers.

This year, he’s predicting an even bigger win for the Chiefs. The Swami thinks Kansas City will repeat as Super Bowl champs with a 30-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s what he said about the prediction:

I’m going with the champs to repeat, and Andy Reid and his team will join that elite repeat group. You know them: the Packers, Dolphins, Steelers (twice), Niners, Cowboys, Broncos and Tom’s Patriots. Each decade has had at least one repeat champ — in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. Then the Chiefs won it in 2019, so we’ll call it back-to-back in that decade as well, and the trend continues.

Kansas City enters the game as a three-point favorite over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Brady isn’t used to entering the Super Bowl as an underdog, but he’ll be relishing the underdog role this weekend. Can Mahomes win his second ring or will Brady add No. 7 to the collection?

Kansas City and Tampa Bay kick off at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.