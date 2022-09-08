Chris Godwin Announces His Status For Sunday's Opener

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been making steady progress in his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL.

This week alone, Godwin practiced without a brace on Monday and did not rule out playing in the season opener during a podcast interview on Tuesday.

This afternoon, Godwin was asked if his status for Sunday had been determined. The veteran pass catcher said he will be a game-time decision.

"He says he wants to be balance being smart while understanding how competitive he is," tweeted FOX's Sara Walsh.

The Bucs will officially release their injury designations tomorrow for Sunday night's game in Dallas. If we had to guess, Godwin will be listed as questionable.

As much as it would be a boost to the Tampa Bay attack to have Godwin on the field vs. the Cowboys, we have to think the team will exercise some caution.

Godwin himself said that he would "love to be there for the entire season, but I think what’s more important is being there for the second half of the season. Being there for what I missed last year.”

Dallas and Tampa Bay will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.