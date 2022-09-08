Chris Godwin Decision Coming Sunday: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has made tremendous progress in his recovery from a torn ACL. That being said, his status for Week 1 remains up in the air.

On Thursday, Godwin spoke to reporters about his status for this weekend's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

Godwin said he expects to be a game-time decision on Sunday. It's worth noting that he didn't practice today.

"Obviously, I think it’s a very complicated process... I think whenever the time comes for the game, I think everybody will know, but until then, even I’m not sure," Godwin said, via Rick Stroud.

Of course, Buccaneers fans would love to see Godwin on the field this weekend. However, there's no reason to rush the Pro Bowl wideout back from a serious injury.

If Godwin misses Sunday's game, Dallas' defense will have one less playmaker to worry about.

Godwin had 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. He signed a three-year extension with the Buccaneers during the offseason.

In the event Godwin is inactive on Sunday, the Buccaneers will need either Russell Gage or Julio Jones to step up. After all, they already know what to expect from Mike Evans.