NFL World Reacts To The Bucs’ Decision On Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached a final decision on wide receiver Chris Godwin on Tuesday morning. The organization will use the franchise tag on the 25-year-old, 2019 Pro-Bowler, keeping him with the team for at least the 2021 season.

The decision doesn’t comes as a surprise, considering the Buccaneers need to address a handful of of free agents this offseason. The front office remains committed to keeping Godwin in Tampa Bay long term, but for now will be content to bring him back to the high-powered offense next year. He should earn about $16.5 million under the franchise tag.

Godwin’s numbers actually took a dip in 2020, his fourth year in the league. With Tom Brady under center, the former third round wide receiver caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. The production marked a departure from his 2019 season where he was named a second-team All-Pro after racking up 1,333 receiving yards.

Lingering injuries sidelined Godwin, allowing him to make just 12 starts in 2020. Combined with the fact that the Buccaneers had numerous other pass catching options, including Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and more, the 25-year-old’s output unsurprisingly dropped.

Overall, the decision to bring Godwin back on board seems to be the right call for a Buccaneers squad hoping to make a repeat run to the Super Bowl. With Evans also set to be back in Tampa Bay, Brady’s receiving corps will be as strong as ever.

Chris Godwin was the player I anticipated would be tagged, if the Bucs were going to use it, so that’s not a surprise. It will cost the Bucs roughly $16.5 million. I’m told that the goal is still a long-term deal. He loves Tampa. They love him. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 9, 2021

A few notes on Why the #bucs making sure they kept Chris Godwin:

– Only Davante Adams had a higher passer rating when targeted (136.0) than Godwin (131.1)

– Godwin has 6 drops in his career. T-fewest in NFL since 2017 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 9, 2021

The Buccaneers' decision to tag Chris Godwin was the way it'd been trending—his number was more manageable than a second tag for Shaq Barrett. Tampa will try and get Barrett signed, but this does clear the way for the pass-rusher to reach the market. Tampa's got work to do. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 9, 2021

The rest of the NFL seeing Tom Brady get back both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin after winning the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/zKyh8avnq7 — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) March 9, 2021

Bucs place the franchise tag on Chris Godwin. More of these plays from TB12 to CG14 next season pic.twitter.com/0ZI1QGNONZ — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) March 9, 2021

With Godwin safely back on the roster for 2021, the Buccaneers front office will turn its focus elsewhere. Next up to address on the free agent list will be Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David.

Both defenders were vital pieces of Tampa’s Super Bowl LV victory, but it’ll be difficult to bring them both back. The Buccaneers will likely need to make a tough decision and their offseason work is far from over.

For now, Godwin can breathe easy knowing he’ll be back on a title contender in 2021.