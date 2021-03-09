The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Bucs’ Decision On Chris Godwin

Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 and Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate at the end og the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached a final decision on wide receiver Chris Godwin on Tuesday morning. The organization will use the franchise tag on the 25-year-old, 2019 Pro-Bowler, keeping him with the team for at least the 2021 season.

The decision doesn’t comes as a surprise, considering the Buccaneers need to address a handful of of free agents this offseason. The front office remains committed to keeping Godwin in Tampa Bay long term, but for now will be content to bring him back to the high-powered offense next year. He should earn about $16.5 million under the franchise tag.

Godwin’s numbers actually took a dip in 2020, his fourth year in the league. With Tom Brady under center, the former third round wide receiver caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. The production marked a departure from his 2019 season where he was named a second-team All-Pro after racking up 1,333 receiving yards.

Lingering injuries sidelined Godwin, allowing him to make just 12 starts in 2020. Combined with the fact that the Buccaneers had numerous other pass catching options, including Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and more, the 25-year-old’s output unsurprisingly dropped.

Overall, the decision to bring Godwin back on board seems to be the right call for a Buccaneers squad hoping to make a repeat run to the Super Bowl. With Evans also set to be back in Tampa Bay, Brady’s receiving corps will be as strong as ever.

With Godwin safely back on the roster for 2021, the Buccaneers front office will turn its focus elsewhere. Next up to address on the free agent list will be Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David.

Both defenders were vital pieces of Tampa’s Super Bowl LV victory, but it’ll be difficult to bring them both back. The Buccaneers will likely need to make a tough decision and their offseason work is far from over.

For now, Godwin can breathe easy knowing he’ll be back on a title contender in 2021.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.