Bruce Arians Comments On Chris Godwin’s Free Agency

Of all the members of the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Chris Godwin is one of the few players whose role took a slight hit this year, with Tom Brady under center. Coming off of a 1,333 yard season, injuries limited him early on, and he was held to 12 games this year, catching 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

It was still a very successful campaign for Godwin, of course, who complements Mike Evans very well. In the postseason, he caught 16 of 32 targets for 232 yards and a touchdown.

After four seasons in Tampa Bay, Godwin is one of a number of Buccaneers stars facing free agency. As with other Bucs standouts with decisions to make this offseason, head coach Bruce Arians isn’t worried about retaining him.

“I think he loves it here,” Arians said, per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s hard to leave and go to another system just for money.”

Arians indicates that Chris Godwin will be compensated well, calling him one of the team’s “two No. 1 receivers,” along with Mike Evans. Back before the 2018 season, Evans signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract. He’s the fifth-highest paid receiver in the NFL, per Spotrac.

It is unclear if Godwin can get something similar with his rookie deal up. Most around the team seem to agree with Arians that he’ll be back.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have to figure out how to handle numerous other important players, including Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh, Leonard Fournette, and Antonio Brown.