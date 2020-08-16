Chris Godwin Has Message For Doubters Of Tom Brady’s Arm Strength

During his time with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady made a living on short-to-intermediate passing. He wasn’t shy about throwing deep when he had to though.

However, towards the end of Brady’s tenure with the Pats, criticism surrounding his arm strength–or lack thereof–became popular. Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin even admitted recently that he was wondering what his new quarterback’s arm would look like.

“Over the last couple of years you’ve heard people on TV talking about Tom, and they love to talk about how his arm is dying, or he’s not what he used to be,” Godwin said during a recent conversation with Buccaneers team reporter Casey Phillips. “Because of that I was just expecting to see, you know, not that great of arm strength or whatever.”

However, once Godwin got out on the field with Brady, he insists his preconceived notions were proven wrong.

“But we get out and start throwing and he’s letting that thing rip. Like, he’s letting it fly,” the fourth-year wide receiver said. “There’s a lot of velocity on the ball, a lot of touch and there’s a difference, you know. I’m glad people are talking down about it, because I know the truth about it, and I’m excited about what’s to come.”

“My expectations are always higher, regardless of what I did the previous year. I always expect myself to take a step forward.” 🗣️: @CGtwelve_ pic.twitter.com/huMUnSkWOX — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 15, 2020

Along with Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, Godwin is part of a loaded group of pass catchers at Brady’s disposal. How well they all connect will go a long way in determining how good the Buccaneers‘ offense will be.

If Godwin’s assessment of Brady is correct, and he’s not just blowing smoke, Tampa Bay’s offensive attack will probably be pretty damn good.

[ Clutch Points ]