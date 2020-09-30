NFL Insider Has Chris Godwin Injury Update

Entering the year, most figured that Chris Godwin was the perfect person to fill the Julian Edelman role for Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It has been a slow start for the 2019 All-Pro, who has been hampered due to injury.

When he’s been on the field, he’s been productive. In Weeks 1 and 3 against the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos, respectively, he caught 11 of his 13 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Godwin missed Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, unable to get through the concussion protocol in time for the game. Now, Godwin has a pulled hamstring that will keep him out for at least a week. The Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that he might missed the Week 5 game at the Chicago Bears as well, in part because that it is the Thursday Night Football matchup on Oct. 8. Hopefully things don’t go much farther than that.

#Bucs productive WR Chris Godwin had his MRI yesterday, and the test confirmed a mild hamstring pull, source said. He’s out this week, and based on the schedule, potentially next Thursday vs the #Bears. But shouldn’t be much more after that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020

Chris Godwin, a former Penn State star, had his breakout campaign in 2019. After a solid 842 yard, seven touchdown campaign in his second NFL season in 2018, Godwin exploded for 86 receptions, 1333 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Combined with Mike Evans, and a slew of tight ends, there aren’t many more dangerous receiving corps in the NFL, when fully healthy.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and L.A. Chargers kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Tom Brady and company are looking to win a third straight game to go 3-1 on the season.

[Ian Rapoport]