Chris Godwin Makes A Decision On The Franchise Tag

After playing his first four NFL seasons on his rookie contract and hitting free agency, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was given the franchise tag rather than a contract extension. But will the former Pro Bowler sign on the dotted line?

The answer, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, is a resounding yes. Schefter reported on Thursday that Godwin has signed the franchise tag, giving him a guaranteed $15.9 million one-year deal if he doesn’t get a long-term contract.

Godwin has been about as rock-solid of a No. 2 wide receiver as there is in the NFL today. Over the past three seasons he has 210 receptions for 3,015 yards and 23 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Though Godwin didn’t make the Pro Bowl in 2020, he saved one of his best performances ever for the biggest stage. In the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field, Godwin had five receptions for 110 yards in a 31-26 win that sent the Bucs to the Super Bowl.

Re-signing Chris Godwin is yet another big move that the Bucs have made in an effort to run it back for a repeat Super Bowl.

The team has already re-signed the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David. All of them were crucial pieces in their Super Bowl win.

With Godwin back, the Bucs have the core of receivers that were top 10 in every passing category.

Things are looking good for a potential Buccaneers repeat.

