Chris Godwin Making Progress: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on September 09, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin continues to make progress in his recovery from a torn ACL.

On Tuesday, Godwin took his first reps in seven-on-seven drills. Prior to today's practice, he was participating in individual drills.

According to Buccaneers reporter JC Allen, Godwin looked "smooth" while running his routes. That's a great sign for the Pro Bowl wideout.

To the surprise of no one, Buccaneers fans are thrilled about this update on Godwin.

Godwin was having a career year with the Buccaneers last season. Before suffering a torn ACL, he had 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns.

The Buccaneers signed Godwin to a three-year, $60 million extension this offseason.

Godwin's status for Week 1 remains up in the air. If he continues to make progress without suffering any setbacks, he should be able to give it a go on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.