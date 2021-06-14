Chris Godwin Reveals His First Message From Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Chris Godwin had a solid connection on the field last season, but the bond between the two started months before the Buccaneers took the field.

With Peter King on vacation, NBC is filling his Football Morning in America column with guest appearances over the next several weeks. Godwin is this week’s fill-in writer, and in his piece he detailed how he and Brady first met.

It started in the moments after news broke in March 2020 that Brady was Tampa Bay-bound. The legendary quarterback immediately hopped in Godwin’s DMs on Instagram.

“I saw a direct message notification. It said it was from ‘Tom Brady,'” Godwin said. “I was like, no, no, no, no, nah, nah. This can’t be the real Tom.”

Of course, it was actually Tom Brady, and he had a few things he wanted to say to his new wideout.

“He said he was excited to play with me, he’s watched me a lot over the years,” Godwin said. “He even threw a college joke in there: “I won’t hold it against you that you’re a Penn State guy. “Then he said congrats on your engagement. I had just gotten engaged. And the greatest player of all time is DM-ing me wishing me good luck with my engagement and saying he’s excited to play with me! That was just shocking to me.”

Shortly thereafter, Godwin surrendered his No. 12 jersey to Brady, switching to No. 14. Less than a year later, the two had helped bring a Super Bowl to Tampa.

As otherworldly as Brady may seem due to his resume, we’ve heard numerous stories from former and current teammates detailing how down-to-earth the 43-year-old superstar actually is.

These type of genuine connections help lay the groundwork for Brady to be a team leader and give his teammates yet another reason to buy in to working with him.