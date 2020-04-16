Chris Godwin Reacts To Jameis Winston Being Without A Team

One month into NFL free agency and Jameis Winston still doesn’t have a job. That doesn’t make sense to Chris Godwin.

Godwin played with Winston for the first three seasons of his career. In that time, he’s developed into one of the most promising young wide receivers in the NFL. In 2019, Godwin had his first 1,000-yard season, hauling in 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.

All of that production came with Winston. While the former No. 1 overall pick showed plenty of warts in Tampa, he also displayed considerable physical talent as well. That’s probably why Godwin is so confused that Winston remains unemployed.

Speaking with reporters today, Godwin said he was “very surprised” that Winston hasn’t been signed. He went on to cite the uncharted territory the league is in during the age of COVID-19 as a possible reason for that.

Godwin also added that he thinks “you’d be hard-pressed” to name 32 quarterbacks in the NFL better than Winston.

Winston still being on the open market is probably a combination of several factors, including the uncertain times we’re in right now. Also, teams that were in the market for a starting quarterback might have been turned off by Winston’s turnover tendencies, or they are planning on selecting their QB of the future in next week’s draft.

Once the draft is over, we’d expect Jameis to find a home. However, he may need to be a backup at his next stop, at least at the beginning of his tenure.