Chris Godwin Reveals Preference With His Upcoming Free Agency

This year’s NFL free agent wide receiver class is shaping up to be an outstanding one, and Chris Godwin could be one of the pass-catchers available.

After a monster 2019, Godwin’s numbers have taken a hit this season in Tampa. However, that doesn’t mean the fourth-year pro is counting down the days to leave.

Quite the contrary, Godwin says, at least publicly. This morning, he told reporters he was focused on the remainder of this season but would love to be with the Bucs beyond 2020.

“I definitely want to be here. There’s interest on both sides and we’ll see how it plays out,” Godwin said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Besides Godwin, the 2021 free agent wideout class is set to include Chicago’s Allen Robinson, Detroit’s Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, Tennessee’s Corey Davis, Houston’s Will Fuller and Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Those are just some of the bigger names expected to hit the market. The class is loaded with depth as well, and there should be something for any team that is looking to bolster its wide receiver corps this offseason.

Meanwhile, Godwin and the Bucs will close out the 2020 regular season against the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.