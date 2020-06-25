Chris Godwin Reveals Why He Gave No. 12 To Tom Brady

Tom Brady wearing an NFL uniform that doesn’t say New England Patriots on it is weird enough. Thankfully, the six-time Super Bowl champion didn’t have to change his jersey number as well.

Once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Brady to a two-year deal, Pro Bowl wideout Chris Godwin quickly offered his No. 12 to arguably the greatest quarterback of all time. On Wednesday night, Godwin revealed why he made that decision.

“I have been wearing No. 12 since high school and it means a lot to me,” Godwin said on The Checkdown. “At first it bothered me a little bit, it was kind of getting at me because it is part of my identity, but when the GOAT comes calling you kind of concede to him. Like I said, hopefully I can get a ring or two or three out of that. I was more than happy to do it.”

Godwin also talked about playing alongside Brady in Tampa Bay, saying “We have a chance to really make something shake here. We’re going to go all-in and we’re going to really go for it.”

Godwin is going to wear No. 14 for the upcoming season.

Last year, Godwin had 36 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. Now that Brady is under center, the Buccaneers offense could remain highly efficient without all the turnovers.

If Brady and Godwin can develop chemistry on the fly, the Buccaneers could be a legitimate threat in the NFC.