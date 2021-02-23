Chris Godwin Shares Honest Thoughts On The Franchise Tag

Coming off a Super Bowl title, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is on the verge of hitting free agency and potentially securing a massive payday.

Godwin could be one of the top wide receivers to hit the open market next month–unless the Bucs place the franchise tag on him. That might be the team’s best option if they can’t work out a long-term deal in the coming weeks.

Godwin was asked about his situation on “The Pat McAfee Show” today, and the 2019 Pro Bowler seems to be taking a measured approach.

“I think I’m in the same boat as a lot of players,” Godwin said. “You want to get some long-term security. You want the team to commit to you as well. I think an extension would be ideal, but at the end of the day, if the franchise [tag] is what happens, that’s what I gotta do.

“I want to be in Tampa, but I want to get paid, too.”

"An extension would be ideal but at the end of the day if the Franchise Tag is what happens that's what I got to do then we'll revisit later.. I want to be in Tampa but at the end of the day I want to get paid to"@CGtwelve_ on a potential Franchise Tag #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/vZqkpb59wX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 23, 2021

Of course, another factor in the Bucs’ plans for Godwin, as ESPN’s Jeff Darlington hinted at on Monday, is quarterback Tom Brady. If TB12 wants Godwin back in Tampa in 2021, the franchise may not have a choice but to make sure that happens.

NFL teams have until March 9 to put the franchise tag on a player. The legal tampering period for free agency begins on March 15, with the new league year starting on March 17.