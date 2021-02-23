The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chris Godwin Shares Honest Thoughts On The Franchise Tag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin runs with the football.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Coming off a Super Bowl title, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is on the verge of hitting free agency and potentially securing a massive payday.

Godwin could be one of the top wide receivers to hit the open market next month–unless the Bucs place the franchise tag on him. That might be the team’s best option if they can’t work out a long-term deal in the coming weeks.

Godwin was asked about his situation on “The Pat McAfee Show” today, and the 2019 Pro Bowler seems to be taking a measured approach.

“I think I’m in the same boat as a lot of players,” Godwin said. “You want to get some long-term security. You want the team to commit to you as well. I think an extension would be ideal, but at the end of the day, if the franchise [tag] is what happens, that’s what I gotta do.

“I want to be in Tampa, but I want to get paid, too.”

Of course, another factor in the Bucs’ plans for Godwin, as ESPN’s Jeff Darlington hinted at on Monday, is quarterback Tom Brady. If TB12 wants Godwin back in Tampa in 2021, the franchise may not have a choice but to make sure that happens.

NFL teams have until March 9 to put the franchise tag on a player. The legal tampering period for free agency begins on March 15, with the new league year starting on March 17.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.