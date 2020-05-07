James Franklin Reacts To Former PSU Star Chris Godwin Losing No. 12

With Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, wide receiver Chris Godwin isn’t wearing No. 12 anymore.

The former Penn State star gave up his number to the legendary quarterback. Often, players will seek some sort of payment in return. Godwin declined to ask Brady for anything, giving up the number “out of respect.”

He recently appeared on a group video chat with some other former Penn State stars, including Trace McSorley and Mike Gesicki . They teased him a bit over losing the number, though he had a pretty good comeback. “I’ll take a Super Bowl ring for it,” he told his former teammates.

James Franklin doesn’t blame him. “I don’t think Mr. Godwin had a whole lot of choices there,” the Penn State head coach told Big Ten Network. “And he’s also a smart guy. That guy can make his life a lot easier and better.”

Yes, @coachjfranklin saw the clip. No, he's not surprised @CGtwelve_ gave @TomBrady his No. 12. "I don't think Mr. Godwin had a whole lot of choices there. And he's also a smart guy. That guy can make his life a lot easier and better."@PennStateFball | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/NMviUHXuRa — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) May 7, 2020

That is the hope for the Buccaneers, in bringing in Brady to replace the incredibly volatile Jameis Winston. With Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, and now, Rob Gronkowski, the Bucs have one of the most talented receiving corps in football.

If Brady brings leadership and a steadying influence to Tampa Bay, and the defense takes some steps forward, that is a team that can compete in 2020. In any event, they’ll be a blast to watch.

