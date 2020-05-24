Chris Godwin Uses 1 Word To Describe The Bucs In 2020

No one has more hype heading into the 2020 NFL regular season than the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, the six-time Super Bowl champion, signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay in free agency. The Bucs instantly became a contender in the NFC.

Tampa Bay should have one of the most-potent offenses in the NFL in 2020. The Bucs had a vaunted attack in 2020 and it should only get better with Brady – and not Jameis Winston – now at the helm.

Bucs’ All-Pro wide receiver Chris Godwin summed up his 2020 team with one word: “Dangerous.”

Tampa Bay has added both Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason. The Bucs’ offense is loaded.

“So I haven’t yet (met with Gronkowski), but from everything I can tell in talking to Tom, Gronk’s a great guy, he’s a great teammate and kind of everything you see out in the media, he’s like this fun, goofy guy — like that’s him,” Godwin said on FOX Football Now with Erin Andrews, Peter Schrager and Charissa Thompson. “But at the same time, he’s about his business.

“And to answer your question about what it’s going to look like, it’s going to be dangerous, man. I think any time you have myself, (wide receiver) Mike (Evans), Gronk and you’ve got (tight ends) OJ (Howard) and Cam (Brate) as well — if we all lined up, it’s trouble for defenses. It’s going to be hard to defend. But the great thing is we’ve got a lot of work to put in and I’m excited about that.”

Tampa Bay should at the very least be one of the most-entertaining teams to watch this fall. We’ll see if the Bucs can translate the preseason hype into regular season victories.

