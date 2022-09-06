Chris Godwin Was Asked If He's Going To Play On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on September 09, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin continues to make progress in his ACL recovery,

Godwin was spotted this week without a brace on his knee, increasing speculation that he might be ready to play this weekend. As of now though, no final decision has been made on his status for Week 1.

Godwin himself said during an appearance on the In the Moment with David Greene podcast today that he himself doesn't know for sure what will happen.

“That’s a great question,” Godwin said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t think any of us know that yet . . . In the grand scheme of things, I don’t think it matters that much. I would love to be there for the entire season, but I think what’s more important is being there for the second half of the season. Being there for what I missed last year.”

The Bucs will release their official injury designations on Friday for Sunday's season opener against Dallas. We'll see what Godwin is listed at when that happens, although this is sounding like a possible gametime decision.

The Bucs and Cowboys will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night on NBC.