Chris Simms Unveils His 2021 Ranking For Tom Brady

Last year, NFL analyst Chris Simms slotted Tom Brady 15th in his ranking of NFL quarterbacks. After winning Super Bowl LV, did No. 12 improve his standing? Simms unveiled his new ranking for the veteran signal-caller on Tuesday.

Believe it or not, Simms is finally giving Brady some of the respect he deserves. He placed the Buccaneers quarterback at No. 10 on his ranking.

“Tom Brady, No. 10, Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Simms said on Tuesday, via NBC Sports’ YouTube channel. “… We saw a different Tom Brady last year. … He was willing to stand in there in the pocket and push the ball down the field. His arm is still a big-time arm.”

It’s hard to believe Simms had Brady all the way down at No. 15 ahead of last season. It’s almost more unfathomable he didn’t, at least, give Brady a single-digit ranking ahead of this upcoming season, especially after winning Super Bowl LV. You can find Simms’ full explanation of his Brady ranking in the video below.

What more does Tom Brady have to do to earn Chris Simms’ respect?

Sure, Brady isn’t the most talented athlete or even the most polished passer. But winning is everything, and Brady does it a lot.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to wreck havoc on the rest of the NFL. And believe it or not, he still hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down.