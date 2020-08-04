Colin Cowherd Has Bold Claim For Tom Brady-Led Bucs Offense

Colin Cowherd has had plenty of horrendous takes over the years. His latest falls in line with a trend of overreactions.

It’s comes as no surprise Cowherd has dedicated much of his show to Tom Brady as of late. That’s been the case for years. Brady’s decision to sign with Tampa Bay during the off-season has simply added fuel to the fire.

The Fox Sports radio host made a major prediction on Tuesday, saying he wouldn’t be surprised to see Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl this year. To do so, the Bucs would likely have to beat teams like New Orleans and San Francisco in the playoffs, a tough ask for a Bucs team lacking firepower on defense.

But Cowherd thinks it could happen. In fact, Cowherd believes the Bucs’ 2020 offense could be better than the Patriots’ 2007 offense, led by Brady, Randy Moss and Wes Welker.

"This offensive roster is better, in my opinion, than the Randy Moss-Wes Welker team… Tampa Bay and Baltimore Super Bowl wouldn't shock me a bit." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/B7RUh6v69A — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 4, 2020

It’s not crazy to consider that the Bucs’ 2020 offense could be one of the best units in the NFL this season. It’s certainly plausible.

But to suggest it’ll be better than the Pats’ offense that featured the Brady-Moss connection is nothing but absurd. Mike Evans is Brady’s best receiver entering the 2020 season. Evans is an elite talent, but he’s nowhere near the legendary status of Moss.

Not to mention, Brady’s play has declined these past few years. The Bucs will be a good team this year, but reaching the Super Bowl seems like a stretch.