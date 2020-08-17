Colin Cowherd Makes 1 Prediction For Tom Brady’s Start In Tampa

Colin Cowherd has a major prediction for Tom Brady’s first few games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most analysts aren’t worried about the Tampa Bay offense this season. In fact, some think it could be the best offense in the NFL, which makes sense. Brady has plenty of elite weapons to throw to this season, including his former tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The offense shouldn’t be an issue. But Tampa Bay’s defense remains a work in progress. If the Bucs can figure out their defensive issues, they should have no problem making a playoff push. Cowherd predicts Tampa Bay will rely on its defense early on in the 2020 season.

The popular radio host thinks the Tampa Bay defense will be the story of the NFL through the first six weeks of the NFL. Meanwhile, Brady will then have time to figure things out with his new team. Take a look at Cowherd’s latest Brady prediction in the video below.

"I'll make a prediction — Tampa's defense will be the story in the first six weeks as Tom figures it out." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/cnTJrhU8RW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 17, 2020

If Tampa Bay can figure out its defense, the Bucs will be one of the best teams in the NFL.

“The untold story of Brady this year is not going to be the offense,” Cowherd said on Monday. “It’s they may just have the best young linebacker in football, they may have the best young linebacking core in football. . . . The defense, in September and early October will keep Tom Brady in better field position and will give Tom Brady turnovers. . . . The Tampa defense will be the story in the first six weeks.”

Offensive chemistry takes a while to acquire, no matter who the quarterback is. Look for the Bucs defense to make some noise early on in the 2020 season, helping Brady in the process.